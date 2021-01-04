MG today sells a lineup of crossovers, hatchbacks and sedans, but the historic British brand is best remembered for spritely roadsters of the 20th century. We're talking cars like the MG TF and cult classic MGB.

Fortunately MG, currently owned by Chinese automaker SAIC, hasn't forgotten its roots as we've seen the company roll out two sports car concepts in recent years: the E-Motion 2+2 coupe in 2017 and the Cyberster 2-seat roadster in 2020.

But will we see a modern MG sports car in production? It seems the answer is yes as Autocar reported Monday that MG will launch a sports car in late 2021 to serve as a halo for the brand.

MG Cyberster concept

According to the British publication, the sports car will be a battery-electric coupe with similar proportions to the E-Motion concept but with front styling more like the Cyberster. The platform will reportedly come from SAIC, and support an electric motor at each axle.

Unfortunately the car is unlikely to reach the United States given MG's absence in these parts.

That doesn't mean you won't be able to purchase an electric MG sports car. A company in the U.K. is building replica MGBs that run on electricity, and left-hand-drive versions are in the pipeline.