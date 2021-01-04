Fisker Chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker has capped off a busy 2020 by posting to Twitter an image of a pickup truck the electric vehicle startup is currently working on.

In his post, he was quick to caution that the design is far from final and that the pickup will likely look even more radical by the time production rolls around.

He also said the company aims to make the vehicle the lightest and most efficient in the burgeoning battery-electric pickup segment. It won't be a serious workhorse like the Endurance from rival EV startup Lordstown Motors however, but rather a lifestyle offering, meaning it could end up being smaller than some of the other planned entries in the segment, like the Endurance, as well as the Tesla Cybertruck.

Ok, yes, next vehicle might be a lifestyle pick up truck! But not just any truck! We want to create the lightest, most efficient EV pick up in the world! Making it, the most sustainable! image is just a teaser! Not the final: final will be way more radical! #fisker #EV #truck pic.twitter.com/g3MQNa34wL — Henrik Fisker (@henrikfisker) January 1, 2021

This is actually the second teaser for a pickup from Fisker, a company which last October started trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “FSR.” Fisker last February posted to Twitter a similar teaser showing a pickup's tailgate with the script “Alaska” emblazoned on it, though the post was removed shortly after going live.

Fisker in July said it has at least four battery-electric vehicles on the drawing board. The first is the Ocean SUV which is due to enter production in late 2022. It will be based on a modular platform sourced from Austria's Magna Steyr and produced, at least initially, under contract at a plant run by Magna Steyr in Austria.

Also in the works is the pickup and a coupe-like SUV, plus a high-end sedan based on the EMotion super sedan concept unveiled in 2018.