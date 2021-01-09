Jeep revealed its redesigned Grand Cherokee this week, in a new three-row option dubbed the L (a two-row option is still coming). Jeep has made its new Grand Cherokee a lot more premium in look and feel, and it should also drive better than its predecessor thanks to a new platform.

2021 Bentley Bentayga Hybrid

Another new SUV in the headlines this week was Bentley's updated Bentayga Hybrid. The eco-friendly SUV is the first of two plug-in hybrids Bentley will launch in 2021, the automaker has confirmed.

Porsche 550 One concept - Photo credit: Walter de Silva/Instagram

We also got our first look at a modern 550 Spyder concept that Porsche developed at the time of 2008's global financial crisis. We're only seeing it now thanks to photos posted to the Instagram account of former Volkswagen Group design chief Walter de Silva.

Singer All-Terrain Competition Study (ACS)

Another Porsche in the headlines this week was a modified 911 from Singer, dubbed the All-Terrain Competition. The California company has designed a modern take on the 911 SC Safari rally car for a customer, who plans to take it racing. The wild racer is based on a 964-generation 911 that's had virtually every element changed in the transformation.

2021 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray

We also named the Chevrolet Corvette as the winner of the Motor Authority Best Car to Buy 2021 award. We tested numerous new cars over the course of 2020, Covid-19 restrictions notwithstanding, and the Corvette stood out in almost every respect. It's not perfect though, so we also noted what we would like changed.

2022 Ford Fusion Active spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

One of the vehicles we spied this week was a soft-roader from Ford that's likely to replace the Fusion sedan. There are rumors Ford plans to keep the Fusion name, or a variation of it, so don't be surprised if the soft-roader ends up being called something like Fusion Active.

2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Another vehicle we spied was the Mercedes-Benz EQS. The electric sedan is set for a debut shortly and will challenge high-end versions of the Tesla Model S and other electric flagship sedans. This week Mercedes also showed a new dash-wide digital screen that will be offered in the EQS.

Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus 007 Le Mans Hypercar race car

America's Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus may be a small company, but it has big ambitions. SCG is in the final stages of development of a race car for the new Le Mans Hypercars class of the World Endurance Championship, and this week we saw the latest design for its entry.