When the McLaren Speedtail was unveiled two years ago, the entire 106-unit production run had already sold out despite a near-$2 million price. Now one of those supercars is scheduled to cross the block at an RM Sotheby's auction on Jan. 22.

That car is Speedtail number 36, which was ordered on July 20, 2020, and delivered to McLaren Philadelphia (despite not being street legal in the U.S.) a few months later, according to the listing. It's still virtually brand new, with just 30 miles on the odometer.

The car has over $170,000 worth of options, according to its build documents. It's painted in MSO Heritage Atlantic Blue, with white stripes and wheels, and a gloss carbon-fiber front wheel cover. The interior features a mix of satin carbon-fiber and Alcantara trim, with vintage tan aniline leather upholstery and contrast stitching. A suitcase designed to fit the front trunk and a gold-colored titanium tool set are included with the sale.

McLaren Speedtail number 36 (photo by RM Sotheby's)

McLaren envisioned the Speedtail as a successor to the legendary F1, reflected by its three-abreast seating layout and 106-unit production run (matching the F1). Its focus on road rather than track use also echoes the F1, which was designed as a road car first, and only modified for racing after owners requested it.

The Speedtail has a hybrid powertrain built around a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8, producing a total of 1,055 horsepower and 848 pound-feet of torque. McLaren previously quoted 0-186 mph in 12.8 seconds, and a 250-mph top speed.

McLaren may not launch a supercar that surpasses the Speedtail for at least a few years. The automaker is reportedly dialing back its range-topping Ultimate Series, with the next model—a successor to the P1 plug-in hybrid—due in 2025.