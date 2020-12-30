BMW's new M5 CS is coming soon with over 620 horsepower on tap. The German automaker has released the first details on the super sedan which is due for a reveal next month.

As was the case with its predecessor, the redesigned Subaru BRZ has spawned a race car for the GT300 class of Japan's Super GT touring car series. It will start racing in 2021, where it will go up against race cars based on the likes of the Acura NSX, Lexus RC F and Nissan GT-R.

Porsche has released a video of a drag race pitting each generation of the 911 Turbo, from the original 930 to the current 992, against one another. Doing the driving are Porsche racing drivers from the past and present.

