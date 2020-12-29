Toyota has revealed a minicar as the first of several battery-electric cars it plans to launch over the coming years. It's called the C+Pod, and it's a tiny thing that weighs less than 1,500 pounds and only has about 12 horsepower.

At the other end of the EV spectrum is Ferrari and its future battery-electric vehicle. According to a new report, Ferrari is working on not one, but two EVs and they're both SUVs.

An unofficial Porsche Carrera GT race car that was never homologated and thus never raced is listed for sale. It was built in the mid-2000s by a Belgian who wanted to compete in endurance racing.

