The fifth-generation Toyota Supra has been on sale for a while now, and we've taken another look at it, specifically the 6-cylinder. The car's got gobs of power, but the same enthusiasts who are eager for this might find the lack of a manual gearbox unforgivable.

We also got our first hands-on time with the new 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS and it did not disappoint. The svelte electric sedan combines an S-Class grade interior with impressive technology, and this should help it attract well-heeled buyers looking to make the switch from gasoline to electrons.

Speaking of electrons, Ferrari has finally confirmed it is working on an electric vehicle. The zero-emission Prancing Horse is due in 2025 and might end up being a crossover.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Review update: 2021 Toyota Supra appeals with its fun and flaws

2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS shows other electric vehicles the true meaning of luxury

Electric Ferrari locked in for 2025

Subaru issues two recalls encompassing 870,000 Crosstrek, Impreza, and Forester models

Mercedes-Benz AMG One spy shots: F1-powered hypercar finally takes to the 'Ring

Toyota RAV4 Prime plug-in hybrid is still flying off dealer lots—faster than Mach-E

Audi to unveil EV concept in Shanghai, and it may just be a sedan

2021 Volkswagen Atlas review

Huawei to invest in electric cars and self-driving tech

Washington State sets 2030 end date for gasoline vehicle sales: Most aggressive in the US