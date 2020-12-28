Ford is working on a redesigned Mustang for launch in 2022 but there may not be a new Chevrolet Camaro to go up against it anytime soon.

Australia's Wheels magazine reported last week that the current Camaro will stick around until 2026, or two years longer than originally planned.

We'll remind you the current car, the sixth generation of the nameplate, first arrived in 2015 as a 2016 model.

General Motors has been quiet about the future of the Camaro, possibly because the car in its traditional form might not even have a future. Sales of the Camaro in the United States reached 48,265 units in 2019, which was the lowest for the nameplate since the fourth-generation model bowed out in the early 2000s.

Any seventh-generation Camaro will require a costly redesign, as the Alpha platform that underpins the current car is being phased out. It's unclear if GM will be willing to invest in a new Camaro at the same time as it invests heavily in electric vehicles and self-driving technology. We've even heard that the nameplate could be retired.

Another solution could be turning the Camaro into an EV based on GM's flexible battery-electric platform known as BEV3. The platform will first appear in the new GMC Hummer EV where it will deliver up to 1,000 horsepower when the lifestyle pickup truck starts sales next year, and GM in March hinted at the possibility of a Camaro-like vehicle being based on the platform.

The current Camaro enters the 2021 model year with few changes. These consist mostly of rearrangements to the features included with the various trim levels, of which there are still eight for the coupe and seven for the convertible (it misses out on the base 1LS trim).