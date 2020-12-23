Fiat is discontinuing the 124 Spider two-seat roadster for the 2021 model year, as well as the 500L. That leaves the 500X crossover as the only model in Fiat's U.S lineup for 2021.

The demise of the 124 Spider and 500L was briefly noted in a press release detailing pricing for the 2021 Fiat 500X, which went out Wednesday.

"The Fiat 124 Spider and the Fiat 500L will be discontinued after the 2020 model year," the automaker said, with no further elaboration.

Launched for the 2017 model year, the 124 Spider combined retro styling reminiscent of the original 1960s 124 Spider with the basic platform from the current-generation Mazda MX-5 Miata. However, the 124 Spider differed from the Miata in several ways, notably including a plusher interior, and the use of a Fiat 1.4-liter turbo-4 that we don't like as much as the Miata's naturally aspirated 2.0-liter 4-cylinder.

2020 Fiat 124 Spider

Fiat's decision to discontinue the 124 Spider isn't entirely surprising. Last year, Fiat CEO Olivier François said a new generation of the sports car was "unlikely," noting that the current generation was profitable largely because of the joint venture with Mazda.

Fiat enters the 2021 model year with just the 500X for the U.S. The crossover sits in a market segment with much higher sales potential than the fairly niche segments addressed by the 124 Spider and 500L.

The biggest change to the 500X for 2021 is a new Value Package for the Sport trim level that adds what Fiat claims is $3,400 of features for $700. It includes a sunroof, LED headlights, navigation, parking sensors, and a Beats audio system. Pricing starts at $26,335 (including a mandatory $1,495 destination) for the base Pop trim level, climbing to $31,240 for the top Trekking Plus model.

With just one model left, Fiat is essentially back where it started when it returned to the U.S. in 2011 with the 500 hatchback. That model was pulled from the U.S. after the 2019 model year, shortly before an updated version launched in Europe. With Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and France's PSA Group merging to form Stellantis, it's unclear what the future holds for the venerable Italian brand on these shores.