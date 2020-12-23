Mercedes-Benz AMG has a new GT range-topper for 2021 in the form of the GT Black Series, but sadly the more attainable GT R is gone, at least in the United States. Even though the GT lineup has been streamlined, the good news is that the base model is now more powerful.

The McLaren Special Operations division has been busy. The official personalization department of McLaren has unveiled a new supercar called the Sabre. It's limited to 15 examples, and all of them are headed to customers in the U.S.

Many Infiniti fans may not even know it, but the Japanese automaker has been involved in Formula One for the past decade. Well, Infiniti's role in motorsport's top echelon is now over as the automaker wants to refocus its resources on growing sales in North America and China, where F1's appeal is still limited.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT R dropped for 2021

McLaren Sabre is an 824-horsepower hypercar exclusively for the US

Infiniti's Formula One role ends after 10 years

2021 Acura TLX earns Top Safety Pick+

Aston Martin ends factory endurance racing program

Even with $8,000 tax credit extended, fuel-cell lease prices won't change, automakers say

First pistons, now Porsche tries 3D printing housing for electric drive system

2021 Chrysler Pacifica vs 2021 Toyota Sienna: Compare Minivans

Rotary rebuild: Mazda now offering restoration parts for the RX-7

EV battery pack prices fell 13% in 2020, some are already below $100/kwh