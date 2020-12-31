RM Sotheby’s has a reputation for incredible auction offerings and collections. Its recent sale of the acclaimed B.A.T. concept cars made headlines after selling for over $14 million, and the Youngtimer series of “modern classic” vehicles has shown overwhelming success through the sale of over 140 vehicles produced largely between 1980 and 2010.

There is no doubt that RM Sotheby’s is on the cutting edge of auction trends, providing what buyers want to see, sometimes even before their buyers even know what they want.

The next such offering from RM Sotheby’s an exciting collection of six “homologation specials” heading to the auction block during the 2021 Arizona Auction Week sale. Each of the cars will be offered at no reserve.

These rally-ready vehicles were born to compete in Group B rally racing and beyond. To do so, manufacturers needed to appease the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile gatekeepers by producing a minimum number of race-ready vehicles available for public purchase. Typically, a minimum of 250 production models were needed to qualify, making these rally-tuned homologation specials much rarer than their average street-car counterparts.

1983 Audi Ur quattro

1983 Audi Quattro

Undoubtedly a style icon of 1980s design, this first-gen Audi brought forth the intelligent four-wheel-drive system, whose namesake continues into Audi’s core identity and badging today. Finished in Mars Red, this Quattro is powered by a turbocharged 21.-liter inline-5 engine mated to a five-speed transmission.

Estimate: $40,000 – $50,000

1990 BMW M3 Sport Evolution

1990 BMW M3 Sport Evolution

Created by the masterminds behind BMWs Motorsport division, the limited E30 M3 was created for Germany’s Deutsche Tourenwagen Meisterschaft (DTM) series in 1988. This listing is one of only 600 produced with a large focus on developing the M3s power-to-weight ratio, featuring a number of small interior changes to slim down weight along with the beefed-up 2.5-liter straight-4 engine. This engine was unique, as it used special nozzles that sprayed oil under the pistons to keep them cool allowing it to generate 235 horsepower at 7,000 rpm.

Estimate: $125,000 – $150,000

1995 Lancia Delta HF Integrale Evoluzione II

1995 Lancia Delta HF Integrale Evoluzione II

Part of a special production run of only 215 units, the iconic style, and ‘Blue Lagos’ finish of the Delta HF Integrale Evoluzione II turns heads wherever it goes. Under the hood, the Lancia Turbo 16-Valve 2.0L engine equally stands out with a red-painted valve cover and Garret T3 turbocharger.

Estimate: $90,000 – $110,000

1972 Lancia Fulvia Coupe 1600 HF Series 2

1972 Lancia Fulvia Coupe 1,6 HF

After Lancia’s victory at the 1972 Monte Carlo Rally, the Lancia Fulva stoked the fire for the Italian interest and passion for rallying and providing the framework for continued Lancia rally victories he Offered with the rally-spec package also includes what looks to be at least a partial roll cage, installed internally to maximize stability and deliver more predictable handling.

Estimate: $30,000 – $40,000

1990 Mercedes-Benz 190 E 2.5-16 Evolution II

1990 Mercedes-Benz 190 E 2.5-16 Evolution II

A direct competitor to the BMW M3 Sport Evo above, the 2.5-16 Evo 2 was bested by its BMW counterpart in the German Touring Car championship series, yet still carries a sense of awe and pride from fans of the 3-pointed star. The Evo 2 dawns a more radical body-kit than its predecessor, the Evo 1, which included wider front and rear fenders and the addition of a larger adjustable rear wing and a window spoiler. Also included is the previously optional AMG PowerPack for the Evo 2’s Cosworth-designed, 16-valve, 2.5-liter 4-cylinder engine, pushing an impressive 232 horsepower at 7,200rpm. One of only 502 examples produced, it’s no wonder why Benz fans drool over this rare homologation special.

Estimate: $175,000 – $225,000

1989 Mercedes-Benz 560 SEC AMG 6.0 Wide-Body

1989 Mercedes-Benz 560 SEC AMG 6.0 ‘Wide-body’

Built prior to the 1993 handshake deal between AMG and Mercedes-Benz, this “pre-merger” 1989 Mercedes-Benz 560 SEC AMG is reportedly only one of 50 factory wide-body 560 SEC AMGs in existence. Powered by a 6.0-liter V8 engine unleashing 380 horsepower at 5,500 rpm. AMG engineers extracted double the torque at any given rpm that Mercedes-Benz managed from the 5.6-liter engine powering the typical 560. The 560 AMG also offered a firmer race-oriented suspension, larger brakes, and AMG exhaust – this vehicle exemplifies what the homologation specials are all about.

Estimate: $175,000 – $225,000.

For more information about the Homologation Special Collection and the RM Sotheby’s 2021 Arizona sale, visit the auction website.

This article, written by Matthew Ferguson, was originally published on ClassicCars.com, an editorial partner of Motor Authority.