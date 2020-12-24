Since Lego;s’s beginning, it has created car sets of all kinds. In 1977, it added its Technic brand geared toward more advanced builders. This range uses specialty pieces like motors, gear wheels, axles and pneumatic elements to give builders more functionality.

The first sets in the Lego Technic range were simple cars and tractors. The range expanded and includes everything from supercars and motorcycles to construction vehicles and boats.

Some builders have constructed incredible models with Technic pieces, like this Bugatti Chiron made from Lego:

Most people purchase these sets to build and play with, but serious collectors have another idea in mind. According to TheToyZone, rare sets can go for thousands of dollars with the most valuable collection being sold for five figures.

TheToyZone recently took on the project of finding which sets have the highest price tags and appreciation value. To no surprise, car sets are among the highest valued.

For example, the Lego Duplo PreSchool Racer that debuted in 1977 for $1.10 is worth $160.69 – a 1450.18 percent rise in value.

Other car sets found in TheToyZone’s list of the 10 Biggest Appreciation Lego Sets are:

Lego big rig truck stop

Big-Rig Truck Stop

Released in 1987 with a retail price of $52.75 is worth $3,700, equaling a 6,914.33 percent growth.

Lego 1963 VW Beetle

1:87 VW Beetle with Garage

Released in 1963 with a retail price of $0.80 is worth $1,146.96, equaling a 143,270.00 percent growth.

Lego Mercedes-Benz Shell tanker

1:87 Mercedes Shell Tanker

Released in 1966 with a retail price of $2.40 is worth $3,194.37, equaling a 132,998.75 percent growth.

Lego 1958 VW Beetle

1:87 VW Beetle

Released in 1958 with a retail price of $0.85 is worth $1,119.83, equaling a 131,644.71 percent growth.

Lego 1956 Esso pumps and sign

Esso Pumps and Sign

Released in 1956 with a retail price of $0.50 is worth $264.66, equaling a 52,832.00 percent growth

Lego 1971 service station

Service Station

Released in 1971 with a retail price of $0.99 is worth $469.82, equaling a 47,356.57 percent growth.

Lego 1973 police car

Police Car

Released in 1973 with a retail price of $3.49 is worth $1,510.05, equaling a 43,167.91 percent growth.

I guess it’s time to pull out our childhood LEGO sets and hope to find something special.

To discover more valuable LEGO car sets and more, visit TheToyZone’s website.

This article, written by Rachael Colbert, was originally published on ClassicCars.com, an editorial partner of Motor Authority.