Aston Martin has had a new CEO running the show since August, and now he's revealed some of his plans for the company. Basically, he plans to expand the lineup with new derivatives before eventually adding plug-in hybrids and EVs.

Mercedes-Benz has reduced its stake in its Formula One team from 60% down to about a third. The remaining two thirds are split evenly between Team Principal Toto Wolff and the British company behind the Grenadier SUV.

A new electric vehicle using highly automated production methods will be built at VW's main plant in Wolfsburg, Germany. It's rumored to be a large sedan designed to take on the Tesla Model S.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Aston Martin to launch 10 derivatives over next 2 years, source bespoke engines from Mercedes

Ineos buys a third of Mercedes Formula One team

Phaeton redux? VW reportedly plans large electric sedan to challenge Tesla Model S

Review update: 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime makes the perfect stopgap

Red Bull Racing Formula One team signs Sergio Perez for 2021

$3,000 DIY electric Mini Cooper is a fun exception among conversions

Ford Mustang Shelby GT500: Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2021 nominee

IIHS, Consumer Reports put BMW, Mazda, Subaru on safety's nice list; FCA, GM remain naughty

How to remove car door handle scratches

VW is launching ID.4 electric SUV on up-front value and ownership costs, not tech potential