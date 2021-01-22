The Buick Enclave is often overlooked among large, three-row SUVs but that likely won't be the case for the updated 2022 model which has taken on a handsome new look. Buick is saving the full details until closer to the market launch later this year.

A new electric vehicle using highly automated production methods will be built at Volkswagen's main plant in Wolfsburg, Germany. It's code-named the Project Trinity and rumored to be a large sedan designed to take on the Tesla Model S.

A legendary Italian design firm looks to have penned a modern take on the DeLorean DMC-12. The new design will be revealed later this year to mark the 40th anniversary of the automotive and movie icon.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2022 Buick Enclave refined with sleek look

Phaeton redux? VW's Project Trinity flagship EV to challenge Tesla Model S

Italdesign teases a modern DeLorean DMC-12

2021 Kia Telluride costs $300 more, starts at $33,415

Cadillac CT4-V and CT5-V Blackwings to debut Feb. 1, reservations require $1,000

EV cost vs. CO2 benefit: Updated tool helps navigate the numbers for 2021

New Lotus sports car to debut this summer, may replace all combustion cars at brand

Ford forced to recall 3 million vehicles with Takata airbags

2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Wagon spy shots: New longroof coming soon but not to US

The vanlife electric: Nissan e-NV200 Winter Camper concept