We drove the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E; the Hennessey Venom F5 was unveiled in production form; and we revisited the 2020 Porsche 911 S. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

We drove the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E and found that is has the power of a Mustang but lacks the handling prowess and engine sounds. It's not so much a Mustang as an electric crossover infused with the emotion of the Mustang. Built on a skateboard chassis developed for electric vehicles, it also offers good space for passengers and cargo.

Jay Leno lived out his "Smokey and the Bandit" dreams in a 1979 Pontiac Firebird. The car is as near-perfect as one can get with the same black and gold paint as the movie car. Leno doesn't love the chicken on the hood (Editor's note: Say what?), but appreciates the car and the way it drives.

The Hennessey Venom F5 broke cover in production form with a $2.1 million price tag. The first production example is Speed Devil Blue and bears VIN 01 of 24. It has 1,817 horsepower and is aiming for 311 mph when it performs a top-speed run in 2021. Completed in Silverstone, England, the first Venom F5 should arrive on U.S. soil in January.

Lamborghini unveiled a one-off hypercar dubbed the SC20. Based on the Aventador SVJ, the track-focused speedster's 759-hp V-12 sends its power to all four wheels via a 7-speed Independent Shifting Rod transmission. Lamborghini hasn't disclosed how many SC20s will be built, but the project was dreamt up by a customer.

We revisited the 2020 Porsche 911 S with a day out of the office during the pandemic. While the idea of a sports car with the engine hanging off the rear end isn't ideal, Porsche has used 60 years of engineering to perfect the concept and make a sports car that's as close to perfect as we've ever driven.