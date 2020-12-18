The first production version of the 702-horsepower, Hellcat-powered 2021 Ram 1500 TRX has thundered off the assembly line with a VIN ending in 001. The first TRX pickup truck is reserved for sale at a charity auction, the details of which will be announced next year.

Pagani unveiled the limited-edition Huayra Tricolor hypercar, with paint stripes that give a nod to the Italian Air Force aerobatics team. The Italian automaker will produce just three of these stunning vehicles. With 829 hp and 811 pound-feet of torque, the Huayra Tricolore has enough power to make a fighter jet pilot feel at home, and at $6.7 million, it costs about as much as a jet plane.

General Motors trademarked the Manta Ray nameplate to potentially use it for a C8 Corvette in 2015. The automaker has since walked away from the trademark, letting it lapse in February, meaning a Corvette Manta Ray isn't happening unless GM trademarks the name again in the future.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

