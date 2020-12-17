Audi's Q5 has been updated for 2021 and if it's performance you want, then the SQ5 variant is the way to go. The SUV makes a healthy 349 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque from its turbocharged V-6 engine, all of which is routed to all four wheels. Find out what it's like to drive in the links below.

Nissan is still deciding on what route to take for its next GT-R but a budding automotive designer has come up with a proposal for the GT-R of the year 2050. His take is a car that's only slightly bigger than a person, and with a seating position where the driver lays flat on his or her stomach.

The Pagani Zonda wasn't the first mid-engine supercar powered by a Mercedes-Benz V-12. A few years prior to the Zonda's reveal, Germany's Isdera built a car called the Commendatore 112i. Just the one was built, and now it's up for sale.

