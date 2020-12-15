Tesla is finally starting to see credible competition from the major automakers in the form of vehicles like the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E. The battery-electric crossover SUV offers up to 300 miles of range and also has a performance grade that comes close to matching the Mustang Shelby GT500 in 0-60 times.

It's the end of the road for the Alfa Romeo 4C sports car, and Alfa Romeo is marking the occasion with a special-edition model. To fill the void of the 4C, Alfa Romeo has confirmed the arrival of the Tonale compact crossover SUV in 2021.

French automaker Peugeot is working on a race car for the new Le Mans Hypercar class of the World Endurance Championship. Part of the rules require a road-going model packing the race car's powertrain, details of which have been confirmed.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

First drive review: 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E ponies up the fun

Alfa Romeo 4C bows out after 2020, will go out with 33 Stradale Tributo special

Peugeot reveals hybrid powertrain for Le Mans Hypercar class race car

2021 BMW Z4 review

VW Group decides to keep Bentley, Ducati and Lamborghini

Subaru electric crossover: How it could take form in 2021

2022 Jeep Compass-based 3-row SUV spy shots: Compact family hauler in the works

2021 Ford F-150 Hybrid gets 25 mpg, besting the Ram 1500 and Chevy Silverado

Amazon's Zoox reveals self-driving shuttle without steering wheel

Truckmakers commit to 2040 diesel phaseout in Europe, CO2-neutral manufacturing in the US