Jeep has been spotted testing a new three-row crossover SUV in Europe.

The mystery SUV is a compact offering that will likely skip the United States. It's related to the Compass and was first announced by Jeep parent company Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during a 2018 presentation, referred to it at the time as a “Low D 3-Row” SUV.

The Compass itself is due to be updated in 2021 and we'll likely see this three-row SUV arrive about the same time. The updates pegged for the Compass include sharper styling and a revamped interior with modern tech.

Jeep 2022 roadmap

Though heavily camouflaged, we can see that the three-row SUV's front section is similar to the front section of prototypes for the updated Compass. The stretched body is unique to the three-row SUV and likely has space for seven, although the rear seats will likely accommodate small children only.

Jeep already sells a compact three-row SUV in China, which is related to the Cherokee. It's called the Grand Commander and was launched in 2018. This Compass-based three-row SUV will offer the same compact size and three-row practicality for buyers in the rest of the world, and possibly China as well.

It's probably too small for the U.S., so don't expect it here. Instead, Jeep will introduce a three-row version of the next-generation Grand Cherokee here in 2021, aimed at families. The automaker will also launch next year the three-row Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer aimed at buyers who need maximum space. It means Jeep will soon have a total of five three-row SUVs in its global lineup.