Acura this week revealed its redesigned 2022 MDX. The mid-size luxury SUV has been made more athletic thanks in part to a new double-wishbone front suspension, as well as a planned Type S version.

2022 Genesis GV70

Another new SUV in the headlines this week was the 2022 Genesis GV70. It's a BMW X3 rival based on the rear-wheel-drive platform of the Genesis G70 sedan, and it's just one of three SUVs that will be in the Korean automaker's showrooms shortly.

2022 BMW X4 M facelift spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

A prototype for an updated version of the BMW X4 M was spotted. Judging by the prototype, the high-performance SUV is set to take on a more aggressive look with its upcoming round of updates.

2020 Audi A6 Allroad

Audi's A6 Allroad shows that an SUV isn't always necessary. The vehicle is what's known as a soft-roader in automotive parlance, and we just tested the 2020 model.

2020 Porsche 911 S

Yet another vehicle we tested was the 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S. We've put together a list of everything we like and dislike about this near-perfect sports car.

Teaser for 2021 Porsche 911 GT3 Cup race car

Another 911 in the headlines this week was the redesigned 2021 Porsche 911 GT3 Cup. The 992-generation Porsche 911 GT3 road car is coming soon, and so is its GT3 Cup racing variant which Porsche previewed this week.

1929 Bentley Blower Continuation Series prototype

And finally, Bentley became the first company to build a continuation example of a pre-war car, by building a new example of a 1929 Blower. The last time Bentley built a Blower was back in 1930, so getting all the parts necessary for the modern continuation example was no easy task.