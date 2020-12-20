Haynes Manuals is known for its detailed vehicle repair manuals, but the publisher also has a sense of humor. It just released an "owner's manual" for the DeLorean time machine from "Back to the Future."

First spotted by Motor1, the manual provides more detail than one should probably expect for a fictional vehicle. If you're unfamiliar, the plot of the three "Back to the Future" movies centered around a DeLorean DMC-12 converted into a time machine by mad scientist Doc Brown. The car could travel through time by reaching 88 mph, with help from something called a flux capacitor.

Released in 1985, the first "Back to the Future" movie arrived too late to save the DeLorean Motor Company from collapse, but it turned the DMC-12 into a pop culture icon. The sports car has ridden a wave of 1980s nostalgia to new heights of popularity, and a company in Texas even plans to build new ones.

DeLorean Time Machine Replica

The Haynes manual won't show you how to build your own flux capacitor, but it does include plenty of photos and details of the original movie car, as well as the flying version from "Back to the Future Part II."

The "Back to the Future: DeLorean Time Machine: Owner's Workshop Manual" is available for pre-order on Amazon, priced at $29.99, and will be released on March 30, 2021.

In addition to its regular repair manuals, Haynes has done plenty of spoof owner's manuals for fictional vehicles, as well as everything from Formula One cars to steam locomotives. Haynes recently announced that it is ending publication of new printed repair manuals, as it shifts focus to digital publishing.