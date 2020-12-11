We drove the 2021 Ford Bronco Sport; we spent some time with the 2020 Audi A6 Allroad; and the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E rolled into Jay Leno's Garage. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

We slid behind the wheel of the 2021 Ford Bronco Sport and found it bucks like a baby Bronco, but only with the right engine. With surprising off-road capability, the Bronco Sport is worthy of the Bronco badge, at least in initial testing. We look forward to spending more time with one soon.

The 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class was spied testing on public roads with minimal camouflage. The compact luxury car will look like a baby S-Class and is expected to feature a lot of the flagship sedan's technology. Expect a turbo-4 under the hood with a mild-hybrid system.

We drove the 2020 Audi A6 Allroad and determined it's a return to form for the German automaker. The lifted wagon features an air suspension like an Allroad should, but its all-wheel-drive system is somewhat compromised in the name of efficiency. The A6 Allroad is a fun and luxurious alternative to an SUV.

The 2022 Acura MDX was unveiled as the automaker's new family flagship with the RLX set to be discontinued in the U.S. market. The three-row luxury crossover SUV features a sportier design, a more luxurious interior, and more tech inside the cabin. The 2022 MDX will go on sale in February.

Ford's new CEO showed the automaker's electric Mustang Mach-E to Jay Leno. The executive also brought along the 1,400-horsepower Mustang Mach-E 1400 race car. Leno was impressed with both electric versions of the Mustangs, though he wasn't allowed to take them for a spin.