Subaru's Impreza was redesigned for 2017 but the traditionally related WRX and WRX STI models are largely unchanged since they were last redesigned all the way back in 2015. A new generation is in the works and expected for the 2022 model year, but until it arrives potential WRX and WRX STI buyers will have to settle for (very) minor updates on the latest 2021 model.

The 2021 model year sees Keyless Access with Push-Button Start made standard on the WRX's mid-range Premium grade. Previously it was only standard on the range-topping Limited grade. The base grade misses out on the feature as standard but still comes well-equipped with standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, as well as a 6.5-inch infotainment screen, rear-view camera, and aluminum alloy pedal covers.

Buyers upgrading to the Premium or Limited grades with the CVT also receive Subaru's SI-Drive powertrain mode selector. It has Intelligent, Sport and Sport Sharp modes that can be toggled via a switch on the steering wheel.

The WRX's powertrain consists of a 2.0-liter turbocharged flat-4 delivering 268 horsepower. Drive is to all four wheels, via a standard 6-speed manual or available continuously variable transmission.

2021 Subaru WRX STI

As for the more hardcore WRX STI, the car for 2021 continues to be offered in base and Limited grades. Standard features include Keyless Access with Push-Button Start, a 7.0-inch infotainment screen, All-Weather Package, LED headlights, 19-inch alloys with 245/35-size summer tires, and Brembo brakes with 6-piston front calipers and dual-piston rear calipers.

Under the hood you'll find a 2.5-liter turbocharged flat-4 good for 310 hp. The sole transmission on offer is a 6-speed manual. The WRX STI also benefits from Subaru's Driver Controlled Center Differential system which allows the driver to control the characteristics of the car's all-wheel-drive system.

The 2021 WRX and WRX STI arrive at dealerships next March. The WRX is priced from $28,420 and the WRX STI from $38,170. Both figures include destination.

