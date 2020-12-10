The real Cadillac V series models are coming with the Blackwing name, supercharged engines, all the horsepower and torque, and now, we know, three pedals.

On Thursday, Cadillac confirmed the 2022 CT4-V and CT5-V will each come standard with a 6-speed manual transmission and a 10-speed automatic will be optional.

Enthusiasts, rejoice. We can #GiveAShift.

2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

According to Cadillac, the 6-speed manual transmission will be quieter and more durable than the version in the ATS-V upon which it's based. The refinements come courtesy of double isolation of the transmission lines and a higher flow transmission pump. The latter will make it more durable and prevent it from overheating.

A Harris Poll study commissioned by Cadillac in October found that 66% of the 4,095 people surveyed in October knew how to operate a manual transmission, while 55% of those surveyed said they have owned or leased a car with a manual. Of those who don't know how to drive a manual, the poll found 40% were somewhat or very interested in learning. Age and income played a role as interest in learning or driving a manual-transmission car was 64% higher among those with an annual household income $75,000 or higher, and 18-34 year olds were 62% more interested than others.

The V Blackwings will be the first General Motors vehicles to feature 3D-printed parts. The medallion on the top of the manual transmission shift knob will be 3D-printed, and two HVAC ducts and an electrical wiring harness bracket will be as well.

Teaser for 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing debuting in 2021

Cadillac's drip tease of information regarding the 2022 CT4-V Blackwing and CT5-V Blackwing is well underway. We've already learned magnesium wheels will be offered on both. The 200-mph CT5-V Blackwing will also be available with fancy-looking carbon-fiber seats.

2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

The CT4-V Blackwing will be powered by a twin-turbo 3.0-liter V-6 with more than 400 horsepower, while the CT5-V Blackwing will have a supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 with about 640 horsepower.

Expect more info to dribble out over the coming weeks as the reveal will likely take place early in 2021. The 2022 CT4-V Blackwing and CT5-V Blackwing will arrive next summer.