Bentley has become the first company to build a continuation example of a pre-war car, by building a new example of a 1929 Blower. The last time Bentley built a Blower was back in 1930, so getting all the parts necessary for the modern continuation example was no easy task.

Mercedes-Benz sells a battery-electric version of its Sprinter van overseas. A next-generation version of the electric van is in the works and confirmed for sale in the United States. It will offer customers multiple battery sizes and body styles to choose from.

Cruise now has self-driving car prototypes testing in San Francisco without anyone sitting behind the wheel. It's a major milestone for the company which plans to launch an automated taxi service in 2021.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

