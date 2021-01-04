The Chevrolet Corvette has been a front-engine, rear-drive two-seat sport car since it arrived in 1953. But for its eight generation, Chevrolet switched to a mid-engine layout to bridge the small performance gap between the C7 Corvette and more exotic mid- and rear-engine rivals. Chevrolet hit the mark and won Motor Authority's Best Car To Buy 2021 for its efforts.

The Corvette faced competitors from a wide variety of market segments, and one of those was a new EV. The Ford Mustang Mach-E impressed our editors with its ready power and slick moves, but it's not quite track-ready yet. Perhaps it will make a big play for the award next year when the 580-horsepower GT model arrives. The 'Vette also bested the following nominees: the Genesis GV80, a rare luxury SUV on this list, appealed for its luxury and price; the Acura TLX, a revamped sport sedan impressed with sleek looks and fine value; and the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, the fastest, most trackworthy Mustang yet that compromised some street manners for its track performance.

The eighth-generation (C8) Corvette looks more like a Ferrari than a Chevy, and it can stick its power to the pavement better than ever before. The interior materials are better than ever, too, and they match the $60,000 starting price.

2020 Chevrolet Corvette 2LT

The change to a mid-engine design places the naturally aspirated 6.2-liter LT2 V-8 behind the cabin and moves 60% of the weight over the rear, which provides greater traction and quicker acceleration. The LT1 V-8 is an evolution of GM's small-block V-8 and output rises to 495 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque with the Z51 Performance Package. The power flows through an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission to the rear 305s. With a quoted 0 to 60 mph sprint of 2.9 seconds, the new Corvette matches the 750-hp 2019 Corvette ZR1. Our editors were all impressed with the power and we even liked the toned down exhaust note that makes conversation easier inside.

2020 Chevrolet Corvette convertible

Unfortunately, Chevy offers no option for a third-pedal so buyers can #GiveAShift. However, the fantastic dual-clutch transmission offers quick shifts and smart programming.

The change in form factor makes the new Corvette almost unrecognizable. It looks more like a Ferrari than an American icon. The exotic look is most evident in the side view where the cabin moves forward and the rear wheels flare dramatically behind large cooling ducts. Corvette cues are found up front, with a pointed nose, low-slung headlights, and a sculpted hood with flowing fenders. The rear end is too busy to be pretty and it foregoes traditional round Corvette headlights for a rectangular design cribbed from the current Camaro.

2020 Chevrolet Corvette convertible

Inside, the mid-engine Corvette cocoons the driver and passenger in their seats via a handle-like bar that bisects the cabin and acts as a home for the climate controls. The square steering wheel provides an unobstructed view of the 12.0-inch digital gauge cluster, while the standard 8.0-inch infotainment touchscreen is severely canted toward the driver. Occupants are surrounded by soft-touch, high-quality materials. This is one of the best screwed together vehicles GM's ever built.

2020 Chevrolet Corvette convertible

All Corvettes are technically convertibles. The coupe features a Targa top with a center roof panel that can be popped off and stowed in the rear, while the convertible has a retractable hard top. The convertible hides the engine, while the coupe shows it off. We like spotting the V-8 under glass like it's part of a museum exhibit.

With a base price of less than $60,000 for the coupe and $67,495 for the convertible, the C8 Corvette is the definition of a sports car bargain. The new Corvette truly has closed the gap between it and cars costing three times as much. Its value and the engaging feeling it creates behind the wheel put it over the top as Motor Authority's Best Car To Buy 2021.

