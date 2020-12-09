The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E starts deliveries this month and new Ford CEO Jim Farley, when he's not racing his 1966 GT40, is out promoting the handsome battery-electric SUV.

One of his stops was the famous garage of Jay Leno, with the visit featured on the latest episode of the online series “Jay Leno's Garage.” Farley also brought around the wild Mustang Mach-E 1400 version for good measure, which as the name suggests packs 1,400 horsepower. That's from seven motors, mind you.

Farley and Leno discuss some of the reasons behind calling the SUV a Mustang, with one of them being the driving experience being similar to what you'd expect from a muscle car. Unfortunately Leno doesn't actually take it for a spin, which is a shame as Leno owns a Tesla Model Y Performance and could have offered somewhat of a comparison between the two rivals.

The Mustang Mach-E starts from $43,995, including destination. That's with a 68-kilowatt-hour battery which the EPA rates at 230 miles with rear-wheel drive and 211 miles with all-wheel drive. A bigger 88-kwh battery is available and offers 300 miles with RWD and 270 miles with AWD.

The maximum output at launch is only 332 horsepower and 417 pound-feet of torque. Buyers after the Mach-E GT and Mach-E GT Performance Edition will have to wait until next summer. These performance thoroughbreds will offer up respective outputs of 459 hp and 612 lb-ft and 480 hp and 634 lb-ft.