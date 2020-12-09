The Jaguar E-Type set new standards for beauty and performance when it arrived in 1961. The current F-Type is the spiritual successor to that car, and Jaguar is releasing a special edition model to celebrate the E-Type's 60th birthday.

On Tuesday, Jaguar announced the F-Type Heritage 60 Edition to commemorate the E-Type's diamond anniversary. Only 60 will be built and all will be hand finished in Sherwood Green, a paint color not offered since the 1960s.

The mix will include both coupe and convertible body styles, and will be adorned with gloss-black and chrome accents, black brake calipers, and gloss-black 20-inch forged alloy wheels.

Jaguar F-Type Heritage 60 Edition Jaguar F-Type Heritage 60 Edition Jaguar F-Type Heritage 60 Edition

Inside, the cars will get unique two-tone Caraway and Ebony Windsor leather upholstery, an aluminum console finisher inspired by the E-Type's rearview mirror casing, an SV Bespoke plaque, commemorative sill plates, and the E-Type 60th anniversary logo embossed on the headrests of the performance seats.

All of the cars will be based on the all-wheel-drive F-Type R model with its supercharged, 575-horsepower 5.0-liter V-8. The Type R can accelerate from 0-60 mph in 3.5 seconds and top out at an electronically limited 186 mph.

Jaguar F-Type Heritage 60 Edition

The unique paint and trim for the special editions will be added by the SV Bespoke team at Jaguar Special Vehicle Operations.

Jaguar has not yet announced pricing for the special edition.

Also to celebrate the E-Type's 60th birthday, Jaguar Classic is restoring six matched pairs of classic 1960s 3.8-liter E-Types that pay tribute to the 9600 HP prototype car and 77 RW, the first production open two-seater.