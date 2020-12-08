Three-wheelers provide a feeling of raw speed that comes close to matching the experience of a motorcycle, albeit with the stability of a car to keep things civil. And one of the best three-wheelers on the market is the Polaris Slingshot, which has been putting smiles on dials since 2014.

The Slingshot was given its first major overhaul earlier this year, receiving a new automated-manual transmission option as an alternative to the existing 5-speed manual, as well as two new powertrains to choose from, both of them developed in-house at Polaris. For 2021, Polaris is further refining the formula.

In the mechanical department, the key change are new paddle shifters for the automated-manual transmission, which work together with the existing push-button controller. Owners of the 2020 Slingshot can have the paddle shifters retrofitted should they desire.

2021 Polaris Slingshot

The automated-manual transmission, known as AutoDrive, has also been recalibrated for improved smoothness. The shifts are also faster and more consistent with the new calibrations, according to Polaris. A new hill hold feature has also been added for both transmission options, preventing the vehicle from rolling back on even the steepest inclines.

The Slingshot isn't the type of vehicle you cruise around in and listen to your favorite tunes (it's an open vehicle we're talking about), but you can if you want to, and with superb sound quality. This is thanks to a new Rockford Fosgate sound system that's been added for 2021. Owners can also create a concert feeling with an available roll hoop audio kit.

Finally, there are some new accessories aimed at improving comfort and style. The list includes items such as a wind deflector, heated and cooled seats, an interior lighting package, and exterior color accents. Apple CarPlay is also on offer for 2021.

2021 Polaris Slingshot

The 2021 Slingshot lineup consists of the S, SL, R and R Limited Edition grades. The last one is a new edition for 2021 and comes standard with all the best accessories, as well as an exclusive Neon Fade paint scheme. The powertrain is a 2.0-liter inline-4 that produces 178 horsepower and 120 pound-feet of torque as standard and 203 hp and 144 lb-ft in range-topping form.

Pricing for the 2021 Slingshot starts at $19,999.

The original Slingshot has attained quite the formidable reputation over the years thanks to its low weight and ease of modification. Thankfully, Polaris has decided to stick with that winning formula for subsequent iterations.