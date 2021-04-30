Ford's F-150 has been redesigned for the 2021 model year and included with the new truck is a Tremor grade.

Already offered on the Super Duty and Ranger pickup trucks, the Tremor grade is designed for those buyers seeking off-road capability without any loss to drivability, payload or towing capacity. It sits somewhere between the more basic FX4 off-road package and highly tuned Raptor.

Where the Tremor stands out is its suspension, which on the 2021 F-150 Tremor features retuned springs that help keep the tires more firmly in contact with the ground, while adding a bit of extra ground clearance. The front hub knuckles, upper control arms and dampers are all also unique to the Tremor. Those dampers are monotubes at the front and twin tubes at the rear.

2021 Ford F-150 Tremor

Attached at each hub is an 18-inch wheel with a matte finish and wrapped in 33-inch General Grabber all-terrain rubber. The wheels don't only look tough but they also increase the track width by about an inch. The Tremor also has 1.5 inches more total travel in the rear and an additional inch of total travel in front compared to the regular F-150.

All of the mods result in an approach angle of 27.6 degrees, breakover angle of 21.2 degrees and departure angle of 24.3. A front skid plate has also been added just in case there are any scrapes.

The 2021 F-150 Tremor comes with the SuperCrew configuration with a 5.5-foot bed, and a 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 good for 400 horsepower and 500 pound-feet of torque. A 10-speed automatic and four-wheel drive also form part of the package. The latter includes locking differentials front and rear as standard, with a Torsen limited-slip differential for the front wheels available as an option. The previous-generation Raptor's torque-on-demand transfer case, which manages torque between the front and rear axles, will also be available.

2021 Ford F-150 Tremor

The towing and payload capacities come in at 10,900 and 1,885 pounds, respectively.

The team at Ford have also given the truck some styling tweaks to make it stand out, including orange accents, a more muscular hood, dual-tip exhaust, and fixed running boards. The orange accents continue inside where you'll also find auxiliary power switches (ideal for a winch or off-road lights), an available surround-view camera, and an available set of off-road driver-assist features known as the Ford Trail Toolbox. One of these driver-assist features is Trail One-Pedal Drive which applies the brakes whenever the driver releases the throttle, making one-foot driving possible. It could prove a godsend during extreme off-roading. There's also Trail Control which is a standard feature. This is like cruise control for off-road use, where the driver sets the speed and the truck manages both the throttle and brake.

The 2021 F-150 Tremor will land in showrooms this summer with a starting price of $51,200, including destination. Other F-150 variants on the way include the new Raptor and a new battery-electric option.