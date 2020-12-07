The thrill seekers at Nitro Circus, led by racer and rally driver Travis Pastrana, plan to expand their fledgling Nitro Rallycross (NRX) series by establishing a dedicated championship complete with a category for battery-electric cars.

Starting in 2021, NRX will host its first championship with five rounds held at purpose-built courses in North America. The championship will then go global in 2022 with 10 rounds to be spread across North America, the Middle East and Europe. The 2022 championship will also have a category for electric rallycross cars, the organizers confirmed last week.

All of the rounds will feature permanent, purpose-built courses similar in size and scope to the original course used for the first NRX event held in Utah back in 2018. Each course will be different however, depending on the location. Some will feature paved streets and an urban backdrop while others will feature expanses of dirt- and ice-covered tracks.

Travis Pastrana

The electric category will run in parallel with the internal-combustion competition. Teams will use a common battery-electric SUV platform known as the FC1-X, which is being developed in partnership with a company by the name of First Corner. Organizers are in talks with automakers Ford, Subaru and Volkswagen about developing distinct bodies to fit the platform.

Testing of the FC1-X will start next February but the organizers have already confirmed an output of over 1,000 horsepower, all-wheel drive, and 0-60 mph acceleration in less than 1.5 seconds. What might that feel like? The organizers said the driver will experience 3 g during acceleration.

“Since day one, I have truly believed that Nitro Rallycross has the potential to be the most exciting motorsports series on the planet,” Pastrana said in a statement. “Now, as we get ready for the next chapter of NRX, I’m more convinced than ever that this will bring top drivers from all disciplines to challenge themselves as their teams push the envelope in vehicle development.”