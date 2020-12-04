Ford Bronco reservation holders are about to get a holiday surprise and it's not delightful: The 2021 Ford Bronco will not launch in the spring as planned.

On Friday, Ford spokesperson Jiyan Cadiz confirmed to Motor Authority the 2021 Ford Bronco will now launch in the summer of 2021 due to COVID-19-related supplier issues.

It's not one single supplier or part. Rather, Cadiz said it's multiple parts from multiple suppliers.

Bronco order banks were supposed to open Monday Dec. 7. This too has been delayed. The ordering process, including for reservation holders, will now open in the middle of January.

Bronco reservation holders now have until March 19 to finalize dealer selection, place their order, and agree to a selling price with the dealer.

Customers will place their orders by March 19, Ford will receive the forecast schedule for orders in the second quarter, and customers will receive their delivery window in May 2021.

Cadiz told Motor Authority, "reservations will be fulfilled in the same order they were received, based on final ordering and production of similarly configured Broncos. Due to the high volume of 2-door and 4-door reservations, deliveries will be extended into the 2022 calendar year."

While some reservation holders will get their Broncos in 2022, it's not yet clear if they will be 2022 models.

However, the Sasquatch package with the manual transmission will be delayed to the 2022 model year, according to Cadiz. It was originally set to be a late introduction for the 2021 model year. The production delay has pushed it back.

Cadiz said Ford won't comment on how many Broncos it can build in a year or how many reservations have been placed to date.

This story is developing and will be updated as more details become available.