A high-riding Porsche 911 was spotted; Kawasaki announced a hybrid motorcycle with AI tech; and we drove the 2021 Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS-Class. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

A high-riding Porsche 911 was spotted undergoing high-speed testing on the Nürburgring. The lifted prototype indicates a modern 911 Safari could be in the works.

Audi announced it's quitting Formula E to focus on running an electric prototype SUV in the Dakar Rally. The German automaker will also return to Le Mans via the LMDh class.

Kawasaki announced a gasoline-electric hybrid powertrain that will enable its motorcycles to travel in zero-emissions mode for short distances. This will be key as large cities ban the use of gasoline to curb emissions in the coming decade. The Japanese bike maker also announced a new artificial intelligence system that can be retrofitted to current models.

Mini announced it's developing an electric John Cooper Works model and previewed a camo-covered prototype. The automaker said that while a battery electric-powered car will be part of the future lineup, gas-powered models will still be made.

We rolled luxuriosly in the 2021 Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS600 and found it exudes elegance, but beware how you pack. While the available executive rear-seat option makes for a better environment than most people's home offices (great for the Covid-19 era), the rear cargo area is severely compromised by the available champagne refrigerator. First-world problems.