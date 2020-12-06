If you don't have the room in your garage (or your budget) for a Jeep Wrangler Rubicon, the SUV is now available as a Lego Technic kit. It's the first time Jeep and Lego have partnered to make a miniature version of one of the automaker's SUVs.

The Lego version of the two-door Rubicon (no word yet on a Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon kit) includes button-operated steering, working suspension with axle articulation, a working winch, chunky off-road tires, fold-down rear seats, and, of course, the Jeep seven-slot grille.

"The Jeep Wrangler is an icon in the off-road world," Lego Technic designer Lars Thygesen said in a statement. "The Rubicon has a lot of iconic details loved by 4x4 fans the world over, so it was important to me to pack as many of the authentic, powerful features of the vehicle into the Lego Technic replica."

Lego Technic Jeep Wrangler Rubicon

With 665 pieces, the Wrangler Rubicon isn't as complex as the 2,573-piece Land Rover Defender Lego Technic kit. It also doesn't feature the Defender's working differentials, or engine with moving pistons. But the Jeep might be a bit more approachable for novice builders (Lego recommends it for ages nine and up).

The Lego Wrangler Rubicon kit will be available worldwide January 1, with a price tag of $49.99, representing a $42,165.01 discount over the real thing.

Speaking of the real thing, the Wrangler Rubicon is getting two new variants that seem like polar opposites—the 4xe plug-in hybrid and V-8-powered 392. With one emphasizing efficiency and the other emphasizing old-school muscle, they certainly make for an odd couple.