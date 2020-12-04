Ford's 7.3-liter V-8 that debuted in the 2020 Super Duty is being offered as a crate engine by Ford Performance.

Dubbed Godzilla, the monster engine is designed for trucks where longevity tends to rank higher in importance than outright performance. This is an engine with a heavy cast iron block, and its stock output of 430 horsepower and 475 pound-feet of torque isn't exactly earth shattering.

This isn't stopping the team at Ford Performance from working on a more powerful version. Ford Performance Product Manager Mike Goodwin revealed plans for the new engine in this video from Performance Racing Industry posted to YouTube in November. Fast forward to the 3:29 mark for Goodwin's comments on the new engine, which he referred to as Megazilla.

Will it have what it takes to dethrone the 1,000-hp Hellephant from Mopar? We'll have to wait and see.

In the rest of the video, Goodwin talked about Ford Performance's plans for the current Godzilla engine. One key upgrade is a new control pack that will make it easy to install the engine into a diverse range of vehicles. Some mentioned by Goodwin include an F-100 pickup truck, an old Brocno, and even a Fox-body Mustang. This control pack will be designed for automatic transmissions but Goodwin said a version for manual transmissions is also being developed.

In addition to the control packs, Goodwin said there will be individual components that will enable builders to put together their own ideal version of the engine. For example, Ford Performance plans to sell the engine block, crankshaft, cylinder heads and gasket kits all individually.

The Godzilla engine is currently available on the Ford Performance website. It's listed under part number M-6007-73 and comes with an $8,150 price tag.

We'll remind you that Ford also plans to make the 5.2-liter supercharged V-8 from the Mustang Shelby GT500 available as a crate engine. This engine delivers 760 hp in stock form, and its crate version will likely cost a lot more than the Godzilla engine, and maybe even the Megazilla engine.