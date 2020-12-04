To celebrate 50 years since the launch of the original Challenger muscle car in 1969, Dodge last year introduced a special 50th anniversary version of the modern Challenger that was offered in a handful of retro colors, one of which was an exclusive hue called Gold Rush.

Fans of the color can now order it on a 2021 Challenger, though only on the T/A, T/A 392, SRT Hellcat and SRT Hellcat Redeye grades. The cars also need to be equipped with the Challenger's Satin Black hand-painted hood, roof and trunk lid.

The new Gold Rush is one of seven retro colors now offered on the Challenger. The others include Frostbite, Hellraisin, Sinamon Stick, TorRed, F8 Green and Go Mango.

2020 Dodge Challenger 50th Anniversary Edition

Changes to the Challenger lineup for 2021 are minor. In addition to the availability of Gold Rush, buyers will also be happy to note that the Challenger's sexy wide-body option has been expanded to more grades. The latest to receive the full-fat look is the R/T Scat Pack Shaker and T/A 392. Previously, it was limited to the R/T Scat Pack, SRT Hellcat and SRT Hellcat Redeye).

Order books for the 2021 Challenger are now open and first deliveries start in early 2021.

As for the future of the Challenger, we'll have to keep waiting for a redesign. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles made it known in October that more derivatives of the Challenger, as well as the related Charger and Chrysler 300, are coming in the years ahead. This will buy time until a new plan by the merged FCA and PSA Group, a.k.a. Stellantis, is reached.