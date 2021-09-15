While Ford continues to develop a V-8-powered F-150 Raptor R to challenge the Ram 1500 TRX in the performance pickup wars, Hennessey Performance Engineering has decided to step into the ring with its own F-150-based offering.

Hennessey's challenger is the new Venom 775 F-150 which packs a supercharged V-8 good for 775 hp and 685 lb-ft of torque. That compares to the TRX which comes from the factory with 702 hp and 650 lb-ft.

Hennessey is also quick to point out that thanks to its aluminum body of the donor pickup, the Venom 775 F-150 has a significant weight advantage over the TRX. This means the Hennessey should be a lot more agile than the TRX. It should also stop quicker. Hennessey hasn't mentioned any brake upgrades but you'll probably want to upgrade those, too.

The Venom 775 F-150 starts as a regular F-150 Platinum Super Crew, with the 5.0-liter V-8, 10-speed automatic transmission, and four-wheel drive. To boost power well beyond the stock 400-hp rating, Hennessey adds a 3.0-liter supercharger, cold-air induction system, upgraded fuel injectors and fuel pump, and a stainless-steel exhaust system.

2021 Hennessey Venom 775 F-150

Hennessey quotes a 0-60 mph time of 3.9 seconds and a quarter-mile ET of 12.0 seconds at 117 mph. That's seriously quick for a full-size pickup.

Buyers looking to build the ultimate street truck can add some extras like a suspension lowering kit with coil-overs and traction bars. Hennessey also offers a 22-inch wheel option.

More buyers are likely to go with Hennessey's off-road upgrades, though. These include the custom bull bar with driving lights, custom rear bumper, suspension lift kit with a leveling kit for the front suspension, and 20-inch wheels with 35-inch off-road tires.

Pricing for the Venom 775 F-150 starts at $110,000, which includes the cost of the donor F-150, and just 100 will be built for 2021.