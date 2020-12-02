Ford hasn't unveiled the next-generation F-150 Raptor, but in the meantime Hennessey Performance Engineering (HPE) has unleashed a modified 2021 F-150 to take on the Ram 1500 TRX.

The Hennessey Venom 800 Supercharged F-150 starts as a Platinum Super Crew model, with the 5.0-liter V-8, 10-speed automatic transmission, and four-wheel drive. Hennessey adds a 3.0-liter supercharger with 8.0 psi of boost, a cold-air induction system, upgraded fuel injectors and fuel pump, and a stainless-steel exhaust system.

The result is 805 horsepower and 727 pound-feet of torque when running on E85. On premium fuel, horsepower drops to 770. That's still a massive increase from the stock 400 hp and 410 lb-ft of torque, and beats the TRX's output of 702 hp and 650 lb-ft of torque. Hennessey quotes a 0-60 mph time of 3.6 seconds, and claims the supercharged F-150 will run the quarter mile in 11.9 seconds at 116 mph.

Other modifications include Brembo brakes with six-piston calipers and 15.1-inch cross-drilled steel rotors, a beefed-up suspension with external-reservoir shocks and a 6.0-inch lift, and 35-inch all-terrain tires mounted on 20-inch rims.

HPE also gives the truck a new front bumper with embedded LED lights, a new grille, and serial-numbered plaques for the engine compartment and interior.

Pricing starts at $149,500, which includes the cost of a 2021 Ford F-150 Platinum 4x4 Super Crew donor vehicle. HPE plans to build only 100 trucks for the 2021 model year, with deliveries scheduled to start in the second quarter of next year.

Ford, meanwhile, plans to launch an all-electric F-150 during calendar year 2022, likely making it a 2023 model. It may not have 800 hp, but Ford has said the electric model will have more power than any production F-150 to date.