Hyundai Motor Group is developing a dedicated platform for battery-electric vehicles that will underpin models arriving in showrooms from 2021, including some from Genesis.

Called the E-GMP (Electric-Global Modular Platform), the platform was previewed earlier this year in the production-bound Hyundai Prophecy concept car, and on Tuesday Hyundai finally confirmed some of the specs.

Hyundai Prophecy concept

The first Genesis to ride on the platform will be a tallish hatch possibly dubbed the GV60. Similar models from Kia and Hyundai are also coming, with the Hyundai confirmed as an Ioniq 5. All three should be in showrooms next year (prototypes shown below).

The top performance available will include a 0-60 mph time of less than 3.5 seconds, top speed of 161 mph, and range approaching 300 miles. Impressively, the E-GMP features an 800-volt electrical system, which makes charging at high kilowatt ratings possible. According to Hyundai, an 80% charge in 18 minutes will be possible.

2022 Kia CV electric vehicle spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien 2022 Genesis electric hatch (JW) spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

The E-GMP follows the familiar skateboard-style design with the battery in the floor and an electric drive system (motor, transmission and inverter) at one or both axles. The platform is designed to fit a standardized battery that forms part of the structure and is comprised of pouch-type cells that can be packed in different quantities as required for each vehicle.

The platform has also been designed with dynamics in mind, thanks in part to Hyundai R&D chief Albert Biermann, who was once engineering chief at BMW M. Key dynamic attributes include a sophisticated five-link rear suspension setup, as well as drive shafts where the wheel bearings are combined with the actual shaft. According to Hyundai, this world-first drive shaft technology enhances ride comfort and handling stability.

Hyundai Motor Group E-GMP platform

Vehicles based on the E-GMP will also feature bi-directional charging, often referred to as vehicle-to-grid or vehicle-to-load charging. This means an E-GMP-based vehicle can also discharge electricity, at a rate of 3.5 kw, for instance to charge another EV, power tools or machinery on a work site, or power a home at peak usage rates when electricity prices are at their highest.

In the case of using an EV to power a home, automakers such as Audi are looking at developing software to manage the optimum use of the battery and as a result maximize the cost-effectiveness of the system. This software would also ensure there's a minimum state of charge so that the owner won't be stuck if he or she needs to suddenly use the car. The owner doesn't have to do anything apart from plugging in their car.