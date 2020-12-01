Acura is working on a redesign for its MDX and we'll see the covers come off December 8, the automaker said Tuesday. The new look is hardly a surprise however as Acura presented a prototype version in October.

The redesigned, fourth-generation MDX will be bigger and more substantial than its predecessor, which is a good thing as the outgoing MDX's third-row can be a little tight for some. Acura said it added an extra three inches to the wheelbase of the generation to boost cabin space.

The bigger size is thanks in part to a new platform which sticks to the familiar front-wheel-drive layout. The platform is more rigid than the one it replaces though, and features double wishbone front suspension for the first time. This should result in sportier handling, which bodes well for a planned Type S variant.

Yes, an MDX Type S is coming. It will feature Acura's new 3.0-liter turbocharged V-6 which in the TLX Type S is good for 355 horsepower. A 10-speed automatic and torque-vectoring all-wheel drive will also feature on the Type S.

The standard MDX will come with a 3.5-liter V-6 good for about 290 horsepower. It will also get the 10-speed automatic, together with standard front-wheel drive and available all-wheel drive. A hybrid option may be added at a later date.

The interior design will represent a major step up in luxury and technology compared to the outgoing MDX's cabin. Among the new features will be a digital instrument cluster, 12.3-inch infotainment screen, and trackpad controller. There will also be real wood and metal trim, in addition to Milano leather.

The redesigned MDX will go on in early 2021 as a 2022 model. The MDX Type S will arrive in the summer of 2021.

The outgoing MDX is built at the East Liberty Plant in Ohio and Honda Manufacturing of Alabama in Alabama, and production may continue at both sites for the new generation. Stay tuned.