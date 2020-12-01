It seems Ford has been busy fine tuning its Mustang Mach-E ahead of the electric crossover SUV's start of deliveries this month.

The Blue Oval on Tuesday revealed the Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition, a new range-topper offering up more power along with some upgrades designed to boost performance on the track.

And don't worry if you've already reserved the previously announced Mustang Mach-E GT. Ford said reservation holders will be able to upgrade to the Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition when order books open next spring.

The new range-topper features an electric motor at each axle for all-wheel drive, just like the Mustang Mach-E GT, but peak output here registers at 480 horsepower and 634 pound-feet of torque. That compares to 459 hp and 612 lb-ft in the Mustang Mach-E GT.

Ford Mustang Mach-E GT

Ford said Mach-E GT Performance Edition owners can expect 0-60 mph acceleration to take about 3.5 seconds, and range for the vehicle's 88-kilowatt-hour battery is an estimated 235 miles. The range for the Mustang Mach-E GT, which also has the 88-kwh battery, should be similar. Of course, driving with the hammer down all the time will drastically reduce the range.

Beyond the boosted powertrain, the Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition comes with 20-inch wheels shod with 245/34-size Pirelli summer tires. Those wheels house massive Brembo brakes with red-painted calipers, and connect to a suspension system with magnetic dampers.

The Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition also features a unique “carbonized gray” finish for the grille, and matching gray trim for the seats. All of the signature Mustang colors are available, including the popular Cyber Orange Metallic Tri-Coat.

The Mustang Mach-E GT and Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition will be available late next summer. Interestingly, we've heard there will also be a Shelby variant at some point.