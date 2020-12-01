Organizers for the Isle of Man TT announced Monday that the annual motorcycle race has been canceled for 2021 due to the ongoing Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic. It will be the second year in a row the event has been canceled due to the pandemic.

The decision to cancel 2021's running was made by the local government which has upheld a ban on travel to the Isle of Man for non-residents, apart from essential workers, since March.

Although the next Isle of Man TT was only scheduled to take place in June 2021, the decision to cancel the event this early was done to provide clarity and certainty to all stakeholders. Organizers said the event couldn't be postponed because of multiple “complexities and risks,” including for example the delivery of key elements for the necessary infrastructure.

Organizers will now look toward 2022's event which is scheduled for May of that year. Where possible, the organizers for pre-booked 2021 events and accommodation will be offered priority transfers to equivalent 2022 bookings.

Although the Isle of Man TT has been canceled, the smaller Classic TT Races and Manx Grand Prix Races held annually on the Isle of Man might still go ahead in 2021. They are tentatively scheduled for August 21 and September 3, respectively, and final decision on whether they will take place will be made in March 2021.

The Isle of Man TT is the first major event on the 2021 motorsport calendar to be canceled due to the ongoing pandemic. Fortunately travel restrictions in other regions are less severe meaning other motorsport events should proceed as planned, unless the situation deteriorates further.