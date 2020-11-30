The Lamborghini Urus is being recalled over an issue that could lead to fuel leaks and possible fires.

"High temperatures in the engine compartment may damage the fuel line quick connector, possibly resulting in a fuel leak," according to a summary on the NHTSA's safercar.gov website. A fuel leak in the presence of an ignition source could lead to a fire, the agency said.

The recall includes 2,831 vehicles built between Aug. 30, 2018, and July 28, 2020, encompassing model years 2019 and 2020. A smell of fuel could indicate a possible leak, the NHTSA noted.

Lamborghini plans to begin the recall Dec. 18. Owners will be notified of when to take their SUVs to dealerships, where the fuel line and quick connector will be replaced free of charge.

2019 Lamborghini Urus, Palm Springs media drive, December, 2018

Owners can contact Lamborghini customer service at 1-866-681-6276 and reference recall number L636-R.02.20. Alternatively, owners can call the NHTSA vehicle-safety hotline at 1-800-424-9153, and reference safety campaign 20V713000.

This is the first Lamborghini Urus recall, but the SUV is one of several models involved in a lawsuit by Jaguar Land Rover against the Volkswagen Group.

JLR is seeking to end United States imports of the Urus, as well as various Audi, Porsche, and VW models, claiming they use an illegally copied version of its Terrain Response system. Terrain Response adjusts vehicle parameters for different surfaces, such as sand or mud, and JLR claims the VW Group SUV's terrain-based driving modes constitute patent infringement. However, JLR is not pursuing litigation against Ford and Jeep, which have terrain systems of their own.