McLaren this week confirmed that its next supercar will be called an Artura. Prototypes are currently testing and the debut is set for the first half of 2021.

2020 Chevrolet Corvette convertible

If you can't quite afford a supercar like the Artura, you don't have to miss out on all the fun as Chevrolet's C8 Corvette delivers up a similar experience for much less money. This week we took the car's convertible body style for a spin.

2021 Mazda 3 2.5 Turbo

Another vehicle we tested was the new Mazda 2.5 Turbo. Despite the turbocharger, this is no Mazdaspeed 3. Rather, it's a powerful, mature, compact car that is well-mannered and moves like a premium offering.

2023 BMW X7 spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

The BMW X7 will be updated to match the radical new look pegged for the next-generation 7-Series. Spy shots of a prototype reveal a completely new front-end design for the full-size SUV.

2022 Audi Q4 E-Tron spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Another vehicle we spied was a new compact SUV with battery-electric power from Audi to be called a Q4 Sportback E-Tron. It's the coupe-like version of the upcoming Audi Q4 E-Tron SUV, and both are due on sale next year.

2017 Ford GT owned by Moray Callum (photo by Canepa)

The personal Ford GT owned by the man who oversaw the design of the car, Moray Callum, Ford's vice president of design and brother to fellow automotive designer Ian Callum, is up for sale. It's listed for sale at Canepa at an undisclosed price.

Bugatti Chiron Sport “Les Légendes du Ciel”

Remember the Legend editions of the Veyron built to honor key people from Bugatti's past? Well, the French marque returned this week with a new Legend edition of the Chiron honoring Bugatti racing drivers from early last century who also pushed the limits in the skies.

Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini

Lamborghini and Ducati have collaborated for the first time. Their first endeavor together is a Ducati Diavel 1260 motorcycle inspired by the Lamborghini Sian supercar.