Stumped for that special holiday gift for the car person on your list? You might consider a full- or quarter-scale precision replica of the Ferrari F1 race car steering wheel just released by Amalgam Collection, the British company specializing in architectural, automotive and other such models.

The steering wheel is a duplicate — well, except for the functioning electronics — of the steering wheels used during the 2020 season by Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc as they drove the Ferrari SF1000.

“This fine 1:1 scale model of the Ferrari SF1000 Steering Wheel has been crafted and finished in the workshops of Amalgam Collection using detailed color and material specifications, and original CAD data supplied directly from the drawing office of Ferrari,” Amalgam said.

“Furthermore, it has undergone detailed scrutiny by both engineering and design teams to ensure complete accuracy of representation.”

Quarter-scale version also available

Amalgam also furnished display versions of the Ferrari SF1000 racing cars.

In addition to 250 copies of the full-scale steering wheel, each priced at $4,981, Amalgam Collection also offers 250 examples of the wheel in 1/4 scale at $246 each.

This article, written by Larry Edsall, was originally published on ClassicCars.com, an editorial partner of Motor Authority.