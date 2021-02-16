Ever since the 992-generation Porsche 911 made its debut at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show, fans have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of the track-focused GT3. Porsche finally delivered the goods on Tuesday, revealing the car in full and confirming all of the specs.

The 992 911 GT3 sticks to a familiar formula of naturally aspirated power, lightweight materials, and high downforce. Also like previous generations, the new car is also closely aligned with the latest 911 GT3 Cup race car.

The engine is a 4.0-liter naturally aspirated flat-6 that's shared with the Cup racer. Here it generates a peak 502 hp and 346 lb-ft of torque, and willingly revs to 9,000 rpm. It also offers sharp throttle response thanks to six independent throttle bodies, according to Porsche. The engine also features dry-sump lubrication but skips electronically controlled mounts as these were deemed to be not worth the added weight.

Speaking of weight, the curb weight measures in at 3,152 pounds, Andreas Preuninger, who is responsible for the development of Porsche's GT cars, has previously stated. This is about the same as the outgoing model, which is impressive as the new car has grown in size.

2022 Porsche 911 GT3

To get weight down the engineers replaced more metal parts with lighter carbon-fiber-reinforced plastic, including for the hood, rear decklid and rear wing. As expected, the rear wing features swan-neck struts. By mounting to the top surface of the wing, there's more surface area on the bottom side of the wing and as a result more downforce. It's a design taken straight out of motorsport, though we're sure not everyone will be pleased. Don't worry, a GT3 Touring model minus the wing is also coming.

More aerodynamic features are found in the front fascia which has an adjustable lip spoiler and diffuser that can be set up in stages for track use. The rear wing is also adjustable. As a result, the GT3's aerodynamics can be switched between a street setup and a performance setup. The latter increases downforce by up to 150% over the outgoing GT3, and even the street setup generates about 50% more downforce than before.

2022 Porsche 911 GT3

Buyers will be able to choose between a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission (note, not an 8-speed like in other 992 911s). Those who are unhappy with the more pedestrian 911's Braun electric razor-like gear selector nub will be pleased to hear a proper shift lever will be placed on the center console for the dual-clutch-equipped GT3s. The 7-speed is the quicker option, helping the car to accelerate from 0-60 mph in 3.2 seconds. Top speed is 197 mph. Porsche also managed a Nürburgring lap time of 6:59.927, which is 17 seconds quicker than the time of the 991 GT3 and just a couple of seconds slower than the time of the 991 GT3 RS.

For the first time in the 911 GT3's history there's a double wishbone front axle. It's a completely new setup compared to the previous car and also features in the GT3 Cup racer. Benefits are said to include improved steering accuracy and cornering stability. As for the multi-link rear suspension, not one part is shared with the other 911 models on sale today, according to Preuninger.

2022 Porsche 911 GT3

The center-lock wheels are larger than before with 20s in the front and 21s in the rear. The staggered Michelin tire setup features 315s in the back and 255s in the front. Track-focused Cup R tires will be an option, according to Preuninger. The standard iron brake rotors are also bigger than before, measuring 408 millimeters at the front axle, or 28 mm more than before. Carbon-ceramic rotors measuring 410 mm up front are available.

The new 911 GT3 arrives as a 2022 model. It lands at dealerships in the fall and pricing information will be announced closer to that date. Also in the works is the aforementioned GT3 Touring, as well as the more hardcore GT3 RS.