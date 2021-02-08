It's hard to believe it's been a full year since Porsche first sneaked a peek at its new 911 GT3 based on the 992-generation 911, though the past 12 months haven't exactly been normal.

The good news is that the reveal is almost here. Porsche plans to livestream the reveal of the “youngest member of the Porsche 911 GT family” on February 16, starting at 9 am EST. You can tune in for the livestream at this link.

2021 Porsche 911 GT3 spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Porsche hasn't said that the reveal is for the 911 GT3 but a teaser shot shows the rear wing with "swan neck" struts that we know from prototypes are destined for the car. Downforce is expected to be up 50% compared to the 991-generation 911 GT3, with drag also reduced. A more aggressive version of the wild rear wing design features on the related 911 GT3 Cup race car that was unveiled last December.

Andreas Preuninger, who is responsible for the development of Porsche's GT cars, is also confirmed for the livestream, together with Frank-Steffen Walliser, who is in charge of Porsche's 718 and 911 lines.

2021 Porsche 911 GT3 Cup race car

Preuninger has already given us a lot of the details for the new track star and purists can take a sigh of relief. It's going to be available with a manual transmission, come powered by a naturally aspirated flat-6 that revs to the high heavens, and weigh less than the 991 GT3 despite a bigger footprint.

And in an interview with Car and Driver published last November, Preuninger said buyers will be able to choose between a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission (note, not an 8-speed like in other 992 911s). Those who are unhappy with the more pedestrian 911's Braun electric razor-like gear selector nub will be pleased to hear a proper shift lever will be placed on the center console for the dual-clutch-equipped GT3s.

Andreas Preuninger

The engine will be a 4.0-liter naturally aspirated flat-6 with over 500 hp and a 9,000 rpm redline. Center-mounted exhaust pipes will sing the song of Porsche's people with slightly larger tips than before. The engine will not feature electronically controlled mounts as they were deemed both unnecessary and to be extra weight.

Speaking of weight, the car will be 3,152 pounds wet. To get weight down the engineers replaced more metal parts with lighter carbon-fiber, such as the hood. Steel brake rotors measuring 408 millimeters in the front and 380 mm in the rear. Despite being larger than the 991 GT3's brakes, the new brakes didn't add much weight, according to Preuninger. It's likely carbon-ceramic brake rotors will be on the options list.

2021 Porsche 911 GT3 spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

For the first time in the 911 GT3s history there's a double wishbone front axle. It's a completely new setup compared to the previous 991 GT3 and also features on the 992 GT3 Cup race car. As for the rear suspension, not one part is shared with the other 911 models on sale today, according to Preuninger.

The center-lock wheels are larger than before with 20s in the front and 21s in the rear. The staggered Michelin tire setup features 315s in the back and 255s in the front. Track-focused Cup R tires will be an option, according to Preuninger.

2021 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

A Touring model sans the agressive rear wing will arrive later after the standard GT3 arrives, according to Preuninger, and we've also spotted the more hardcore RS variant out testing.

Stay tuned for the reveal of the new 911 GT3 in just over a week.