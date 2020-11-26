Ram is launching another round of its Built To Service Edition military-inspired pickup trucks. Arriving at dealerships in the first quarter of 2021, the fourth batch of these limited-edition Ram 1500 pickups adds two new colors—Tank and Flame Red.

Built To Serve Editions are meant to represent the five United States armed forces. In a press release, Ram said the new exterior colors have a "maritime land force" theme, but didn't elaborate beyond that.

Production of the latest Built To Serve Edition trucks is limited to 2,000 units—evenly split between the Tank and Flame Red exterior colors. The trucks also get black interiors with Medium Graystone accent stitching, as well as 20-inch aluminum wheels, body-color fender flares, U.S. flag badges, and a "Built To Serve" decal on each of the rear quarter panels.

2021 Ram 1500 Built To Serve Edition

Other styling features include an all-black grille and surrounds, and black bumpers, side steps, and exhaust tips. Previous Built To Serve Editions were available in any Ram 1500 cab, bed, and powertrain configuration, and that will likely also be the case with the latest versions.

Built To Serve Editions also get the 4x4 Off-Road Group package, adding all-terrain tires, an electronic-locking rear axle, hill-descent control, tow hooks, off-road shocks, and skid plates for the front suspension, steering gear, fuel tank, and transfer case.

Orders for the 2021 Ram 1500 Built To Serve Edition open in December, with production scheduled to start in early 2021 at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' Sterling Heights Assembly Plant, located just north of Detroit. Ram said it is now launching a new Built To Serve Edition 1500 approximately every three months.