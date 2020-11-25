Money can buy horsepower and speed. Thankfully, it can also buy plenty of gas. The 1,480-hp, track-focused Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport has received EPA fuel-economy ratings, and it's no surprise they're atrocious. At 8 mpg city, 13 highway, and 10 combined, the Chiron Pur Sport will drink fuel as fast as it blasts down the pavement.

The McLaren Senna GTR has been immortalized in Lego form. The British automaker gave its blessing for the latest Lego Technic kit, which will go on sale in January 2021 for $49.99. That's a relative bargain considering the Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 kit costs $379.99.

Gordon Murray Design Technical Director Frank Coppuck has confirmed that two T.50 supercars will be crashed in the name of safety. Only 11 prototypes are slated while the production run calls for just 100 cars. Crash testing is one of the necessary steps every road-legal car needs to undergo to be certified.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport chugs gas with an 8 mpg city fuel economy rating

Lego Technic McLaren Senna GTR has 830 pieces, working dihedral doors

Two Gordon Murray T.50s will be crashed in the name of safety

2021 Ford F-150: 5 options worth the charge

Porsche Taycan sets Guinness World Record for longest drive with an electric vehicle

Preview drive: 2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge electric SUV doesn't complicate the future

Documentary tells the story of the first Duesenberg automobile ever sold

2021 Ford Bronco Sport gets up to 26 mpg combined

Ford designer's 2017 Ford GT up for sale

Musk: 435-mile range coming soon, compact Tesla hatchback considered for Europe