Porsches traditionally sit at the top of reliability tests though that doesn't mean you'll never find some of the fine German performance machines without issues. Jay Leno found this out first hand with a 2004 Carrera GT he's owned since new.

In the most recent episode of his online series “Jay Leno's Garage,” Leno said the car, after about two and half years of ownership, would jump from lane to lane. He later found out that the shock absorbers had failed and needed replacement.

This wasn't the end of his issues, though. He later discovered that a cable connecting the battery was never secured properly. He only discovered this when taking a corner quickly and the car stalled.

Despite these issues, plus a time when he lost control in one at 191 mph, thankfully at a closed racetrack where he was able to bring the car to a stop without incident, Leno still loves his Carrera GT. With the car's stunning looks and equally stunning sound from its race-bed V-10 engine, not to mention a manual transmission, we clearly understand why.

The Carrera GT was first shown as a concept 20 years ago. It entered production in 2003 and just 1,270 examples were made over the next four years. Behind the cabin sits a 5.7-liter V-10 originally developed for a Le Mans race car and featuring sodium-cooled exhaust valves and titanium connecting rods. Output is 603 horsepower and 435 pound-feet of torque, which works to propel the Carrera GT from 0-60 mph in 3.5 seconds and to a top speed of 205 mph—both well known to be conservatively rated figures.